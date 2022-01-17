Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

