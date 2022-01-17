Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 4,111 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Kelly Services worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kelly Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kelly Services by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

