Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

NYSE TT opened at $180.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

