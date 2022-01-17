Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,733 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Allstate by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after buying an additional 200,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 472,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after buying an additional 96,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

