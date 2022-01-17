Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 206,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

