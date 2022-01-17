Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 947 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.