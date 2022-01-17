Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDV. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $133.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

