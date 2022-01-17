Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of PSJ opened at $112.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

