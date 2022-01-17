Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $175.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.43. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $168.00 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

