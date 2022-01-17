Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,401,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

NYSE ZIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. 2,479,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.