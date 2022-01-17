Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,260. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

