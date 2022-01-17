Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $274,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1,466.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

JBL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.72. 502,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

