Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 995,067 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at about $40,734,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 11,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

