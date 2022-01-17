Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,012,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435,850. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

