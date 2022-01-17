Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.88%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

