Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

MRE traded up C$0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.91. 100,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$957.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$897.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Terrence Lyons purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$85,995. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,686,560.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

