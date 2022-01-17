Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 43,131 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.65% of Black Hills worth $65,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 94.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Black Hills stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

