Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $87,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

