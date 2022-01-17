Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.27% of Urban Edge Properties worth $70,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

NYSE UE opened at $19.48 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

