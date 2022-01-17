Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.37% of Hamilton Lane worth $61,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

