Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,216 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.90% of FMC worth $104,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FMC by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in FMC by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

