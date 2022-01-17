Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,951 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.04% of Armstrong World Industries worth $92,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

NYSE:AWI opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.43. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.