Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $79.75 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,596,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.29% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,084,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $22,849,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.29 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

