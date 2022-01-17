MAX Exchange Token Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $867,940.81 and approximately $27,057.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,063.15 or 0.99954285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00090898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00319396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00427608 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00158203 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

