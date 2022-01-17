McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,837,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 24,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.48.

Shares of MCD opened at $257.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.03. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

