McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.42.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $256.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.81. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $256.85. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

