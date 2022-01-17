Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Medpace comprises 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.55. 12,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,500. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.