MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and set a C$15.00 price target (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.35.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.22 and a 12 month high of C$14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.84.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

