Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 264,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.