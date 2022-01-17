Meter Governance Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $569,120.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00010841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

