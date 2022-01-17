MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:CMU opened at $4.39 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
