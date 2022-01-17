MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE:CMU opened at $4.39 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.