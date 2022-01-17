M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 140.2% in December

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,300 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the December 15th total of 2,743,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,882.9 days.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.89 on Monday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Get M&G alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&G from 220.00 to 230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.60.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.