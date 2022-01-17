MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $77.93. 53,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,100. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
