MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $77.93. 53,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,100. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

