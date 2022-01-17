Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $9,324,214.14 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MU opened at $97.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

