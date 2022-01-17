Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,407 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.