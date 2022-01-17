Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

