Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MIME. Truist Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.35.

Shares of MIME opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,466,156. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mimecast by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

