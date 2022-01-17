Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.8 days.
Shares of Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$45.52 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
