Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.8 days.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$45.52 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.