Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MI.UN. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.08.

MI.UN stock traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,824. The firm has a market capitalization of C$914.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$25.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

