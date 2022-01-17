Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) were down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 127,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 121,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Tognetti bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,472,294.53. Insiders bought a total of 623,500 shares of company stock worth $261,856 in the last ninety days.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

