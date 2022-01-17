Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,897 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Miromatrix Medical were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,770. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

