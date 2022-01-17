MKM Partners Upgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to “Buy”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

