Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 463,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 66,807 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,131,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

