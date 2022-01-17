Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $6.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $7.08 billion. Moderna posted sales of $570.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 968.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $17.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $23.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock worth $116,480,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.73. 10,167,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,278,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average is $321.59.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.