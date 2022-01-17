MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,980.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00154911 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,880,215 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.