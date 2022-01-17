MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $396.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

