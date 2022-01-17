Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 5,122 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

