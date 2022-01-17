Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $16.20 on Monday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

