Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury General by 334.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 432,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after acquiring an additional 300,370 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 183,341 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $5,741,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 115.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,333 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

