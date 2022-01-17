Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1,988.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.